Winnipeg drivers hit with gas price hike to end 2016
It’s a holiday price hike many Winnipeggers can do without.
Many Petro-Canada, Shell and Esso stations are averaging around 104.5 cents as of Friday morning. Some stations, such as the Shell Canada on Provoncher Boulevard, are as high as 109.9 cents.
It’s the highest average gas price in the city since June, when it was 108.7 cents a litre, according to winnipeggasprices.com.
The price of gas dropped as low as 67 cents a litre in January in Winnipeg.
A month ago prices around the city averaged around 88.43 cents a litre. A year ago they were at 85 cents a litre, according to the website.
