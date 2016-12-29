One year since 4.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of B.C.

It has been one year since an earthquake shook Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.

It was the strongest earthquake to rattle the South Coast in years.

The magnitude 4.7 quake struck near Victoria and was felt as far away as 100 Mile House.

“I felt quite strong shaking in my house,” said John Cassidy, a seismologist with Natural Resources Canada, who lives just south of Sidney.

The quake followed another that measured 4.4 and struck several hours earlier near San Bernardino, California.

No one was hurt and no damage was reported but it was a wake-up call for many British Columbians.

Over the past year, families and businesses have acquired emergency kits and created escape plans to be better prepared for future earthquakes.

