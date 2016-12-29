Syrian military agrees to nationwide ceasefire

BEIRUT – The Syrian military says it has agreed to a nationwide ceasefire starting at midnight.

In a statement carried by state news agency SANA on Thursday, the military command “declares a comprehensive nationwide cessation of hostilities as of midnight.” State TV says the cease-fire paves the way for reactivating negotiations to end the conflict.

It says the cease-fire comes after the “successes achieved by the armed forces,” an apparent reference to the capture of rebel-held neighbourhoods of Aleppo earlier this month.

READ MORE: Explosion rocks Syria’s Aleppo as residents return to their homes

The statement followed on by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who confirmed a ceasefire agreement had been reached and that Russia and Turkey would act as guarantors.

Putin said the truce will be followed by peace talks between Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government and the opposition. He did not specify a date.

More to come.