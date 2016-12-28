Small plane makes emergency landing next to Fort McMurray airport

A small plane with four people on board had to make an emergency landing at the Fort McMurray International Airport and crashed just before reaching a runway, RCMP said.

Wood Buffalo Mounties were called to the plane crash just outside the airport at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Fort McMurray airport was the pilot’s destination.

No one died in the crash. RCMP did not say if anyone was injured.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

RCMP said no charges are expected.