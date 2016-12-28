Alberta RCMP
December 28, 2016 3:47 pm

Small plane makes emergency landing next to Fort McMurray airport

Passengers line up for a flight to Toronto at the airport in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

A small plane with four people on board had to make an emergency landing at the Fort McMurray International Airport and crashed just before reaching a runway, RCMP said.

Wood Buffalo Mounties were called to the plane crash just outside the airport at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Fort McMurray airport was the pilot’s destination.

No one died in the crash. RCMP did not say if anyone was injured.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

RCMP said no charges are expected.

