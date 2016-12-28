Traffic
December 28, 2016

Man walking on northwestern Alberta highway killed in hit and run

RCMP are asking companies to check their fleet trucks after a man was struck and killed by a semi truck in northwestern Alberta early Tuesday morning.

Valleyview RCMP said a man and woman were walking on the westbound side of Highway 43 at around 1 a.m., when a large truck struck the 28-year-old man.

Emergency crews, including Valleyview RCMP, firefighters and paramedics, responded to the scene, where the man was declared dead.

Witnesses describe the truck that hit the man as an “extended tandem axle semi with a closed-in box.”

RCMP believe the truck was damaged on the front passenger side and are looking to speak to the driver, who is considered a person of interest.

Mounties said it’s possible the driver of the semi was unaware that they were involved in a collision, until they later stopped and noticed the damage.

Police are asking all company owners or managers to check their fleet vehicles for damage and to contact RCMP if they believe they may have the vehicle involved.

Valleyview is about 350 kilometres northwest of Edmonton in the Grande Prairie region.

