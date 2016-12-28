Owen Sound, Ont., family ‘traumatized’ after officer shoots ‘aggressive’ dog on Boxing Day

An investigation is underway after a family dog was shot by a police officer in Owen Sound, Ont., on Monday.

Owen Sound police said they received a complaint of a German Shepherd mix behaving aggressively in the Bayfield Landing area of the 2100 block of 9th Avenue East.

Police said the dog was shot after it “aggressively charged at the officer” who arrived on scene just before 2 p.m.

The animal, which is expected to recover, was wounded in the face and taken to a local veterinarian for treatment.

The owner of the dog said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that his son and the son’s friends were playing outside when they decided to get a drink indoors.

“While they went in the house to get a drink one of our neighbors that does not have any kids sees them all run to the house with my dog following so she call [sic] the police to be a hero and tell the Owen Sound police that my dog is attacking the kids,” Mike King wrote.

King said his son witnessed the officer fire a shot at the family dog with the bullet piercing the animal’s nose and into his jaw.

“If anybody has met Bud, he will come running up to you wanting to be patted on the head,” he said. “So instead of waiting for animal control or using a Taser like they are suppose to, a specially [sic] in a subdivision full of kids, he pulls his GUN out like a real tough guy would and puts a bullet in my dogs [sic] face.”

King said the officer walked away and never apologized over the incident, which has left his family traumatized.

“Do you know what the sad thing is, all these kids just looked a me and said that they are not calling the police for anything after what they witnessed,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover veterinary costs for Bud.