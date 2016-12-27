Hockey tournament pays tribute to boys killed in Spruce Grove murder suicide

Organizers of a local holiday hockey tournament have re-arranged the schedule to allow Ryder MacDougall’s team to attend his funeral.

According to RCMP, Ryder and Radek MacDougall were killed by their father at his home in Spruce Grove on Monday, Dec. 19. Corry MacDougall then took his own life.

Both Ryder and Radek were avid hockey players and had moved from Whitecourt to Spruce Grove to play on more competitive teams.

Thirteen-year-old Ryder played on the Parkland Athletic Club’s Bantam AA Timberwolves, while his 11-year-old brother, Radek, played on the Pee Wee Sabertooths.

The Timberwolves are playing in the Edmonton Invitational Bantam Tournament of Champions starting Tuesday.

Organizers made changes to the schedule last week so the Parkland Athletic Club teams could attend a memorial service planned for the boys.

There will also be a moment of silence before their games Tuesday in honour of the brothers.

The funeral is open to the public and will be held at the Allan and Jean Miller Centre in Whitecourt a 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Teams at the Bantam Tournament of Champions wearing #3 on their helmets to remember Ryder MacDougall. #R&R pic.twitter.com/Q1o0O314i9 — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) December 27, 2016

A badge has also been sewn into the PAC jerseys. This one belongs to Ryder's goalie on the Timberwolves. #R&R pic.twitter.com/fcdD16rPwK — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) December 27, 2016

Ryder's teammates say he was a solid d-man, a big guy who always stood up for his friends. #R&R pic.twitter.com/KNs1i57Skj — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) December 27, 2016