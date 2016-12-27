Community support, Affinity Credit Union help The Lighthouse reach $84K goal

Officials with The Lighthouse Supported Living announced Tuesday that a fundraising goal of $84,000 has been reached due to the generosity of Saskatoon donors and Affinity Credit Union.

The non-profit housing provider on 2nd Avenue South was faced with a heating crisis this month as two of the tower’s five boilers had completely stopped working and another was leaking.

The Lighthouse appealed for help with its shortfall and within a week the goal had been met thanks, in part, to Affinity Credit Union matching donations up to $42,000.

“Saskatoon truly does care. Affinity Credit Union’s matching has been a huge success,” Lighthouse executive director Don Windels said in a statement.

“Thank you, Saskatoon, for helping us keep compassion in the heart of the city.”

More good news came Tuesday after an anonymous donor to The Lighthouse made it possible for the stabilization unit to reopen during daytime hours heading into the coldest part of winter.

Funding cuts by Saskatchewan Social Services in September forced the unit, which helps homeless people who are intoxicated and struggling with addictions, to close between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT.

Lighthouse officials said the unit inevitably reduces the number of calls Saskatoon Police Services responds to regarding intoxicated individuals.

“The goal now is to do what we can to keep the stabilization shelter open during the day, so people have a place to be 24/7, out of the cold,” Windels said.

Additional donations are still welcome to keep the stabilization unit operating around the clock.