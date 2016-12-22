Affinity Credit Union matching donations to the Lighthouse

Affinity Credit Union is helping the Lighthouse cover an $84,000 deficit caused by failing boilers.

The facility made a public plea for donations over the weekend.

Affinity is now promising to match money given to the shelter, up to $42,000.

Five old boilers are being replaced by two new ones with greater heating capacity.

Two of the old boilers are broken and a third is leaking. The remaining two boilers are not expected to last the winter.

The Saskatchewan government allowed the Lighthouse to reallocate funds to cover the cost of replacing the boilers, leaving the shelter with an $84,000 shortfall in its renovation budget.

Don Windels, the executive director of the Lighthouse, hopes the new boilers are installed before Christmas.

“We knew we needed to do it now. There was an opportunity before the future forecast was now and it was going to be a little bit warmer and so we acted relatively quickly,” Windels said.

Donations can be made online.

With files from Jacqueline Wilson

