Stranger attack in Surrey leaves one man in hospital

One man is in hospital after violence erupted in Surrey overnight.

The victim was stabbed just after 3 a.m. in the 7400-block of Todd Crescent.

The man opened his front door after hearing a knock and was stabbed by an unknown individual.

The attacker fled before police arrived on scene.

Officers taped off several blocks surrounding the home, canvassing the area and interviewing neighbours, but a suspect description has yet to be released.

Police don’t believe the public is at risk, but can’t say if the attack was targeted.

