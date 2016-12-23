Winnipeg police search for man in connection to Kennedy Street homicide

WINNIPEG — Police are searching for Tyron Custer Harper in connection to a murder on Tuesday.

At approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday police responded to reports of a stabbing in the 400 block of Kennedy Street. A man, later identified as 25-year-old Clarence Ignace, was found with serious injuries. He was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

Harper, 23, faces a second degree murder charge and officers are searching for him.

He is described as standing 5’10” and weighing 200 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Harper or his whereabouts are asked to contact investigators at 1-204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 1-204-786-8477.