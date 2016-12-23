Planned shutdown of PotashCorp Lanigan mine deferred

A planned shutdown of the PotashCorp mine near Lanigan, Sask. is being deferred until the summer.

The mine was scheduled close for six weeks starting in January, mostly due to an over-supply of potash on the market.

Roughly one-quarter of the workers at the potash mine would have been affected.

However, the planned 12-week shutdown of PotashCorp’s Allan mine will still go ahead beginning in February.