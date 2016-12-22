One person dead following crash in Timberlea, NS

RCMP confirm one person was killed Thursday evening following a collision involving a vehicle and a fire tuck.

The accident happened shortly after 9 pm on Timberlea Village Parkway.

Police could not confirm whether the fire truck involved in the incident was responding to a call at the time of the crash.

An accident reconstructionist has been called in to help determine what happened. RCMP say road conditions at the time of the fatal crash are believed to be a factor.

The name, age and gender of the deceased is not being released at this time.

RCMP expect to be on scene for some time.

— With files from Global’s Cory McGraw.