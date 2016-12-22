Trump takes to Twitter to pit Boeing and Lockheed Martin against each other
President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to pit two major military contractors against each other, inviting Boeing to “price-out” its F-18 fighter jet to compete with Lockheed Martin‘s F-35 fighter.
Trump tweeted the following message Thursday evening:
Trump met Wednesday with the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Following the meetings, both CEOs said they had discussed lowering costs.
Since winning the election, Trump has complained about the cost of Boeing’s work on two new Air Force One planes and Lockheed’s contract for F-35s.
