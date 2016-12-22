Trump takes to Twitter to pit Boeing and Lockheed Martin against each other

President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to pit two major military contractors against each other, inviting Boeing to “price-out” its F-18 fighter jet to compete with Lockheed Martin‘s F-35 fighter.

Trump tweeted the following message Thursday evening:

Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

Trump met Wednesday with the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Following the meetings, both CEOs said they had discussed lowering costs.

WATCH: Trump says they’re looking to cut costs after meetings with Boeing, Lockheed CEOs



READ MORE: Donald Trump holds court with Boeing, Lockheed CEOs weeks after public spat

Since winning the election, Trump has complained about the cost of Boeing’s work on two new Air Force One planes and Lockheed’s contract for F-35s.