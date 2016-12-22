World
December 22, 2016 10:09 pm
Updated: December 22, 2016 11:03 pm

Trump takes to Twitter to pit Boeing and Lockheed Martin against each other

By Staff The Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump takes a question from a member of the media at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
President-elect Donald Trump is using Twitter to pit two major military contractors against each other, inviting Boeing to “price-out” its F-18 fighter jet to compete with Lockheed Martin‘s F-35 fighter.

Trump tweeted the following message Thursday evening:

Trump met Wednesday with the CEOs of Boeing and Lockheed Martin. Following the meetings, both CEOs said they had discussed lowering costs.

Since winning the election, Trump has complained about the cost of Boeing’s work on two new Air Force One planes and Lockheed’s contract for F-35s.

