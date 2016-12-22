Big crowds, traffic at first Popeyes in Calgary

A Popeyes restaurant that opened just a day ago in Calgary is already receiving complaints from frustrated neighbours.

Calgary police said officers responded to three traffic complaints on Wednesday and Thursday, from residents living near the 17 Ave. S.E. location in Forest Lawn.

The fast food chain opened its doors on Wednesday to much fanfare. The drive-through has been packed with Calgary drivers looking to get a taste of the popular U.S. restaurant’s southern fried chicken and other menu items. That’s resulted in traffic backups on 38 Street. S.E.

Police said no traffic violations have been issued, because no driveways or intersections were blocked, and that traffic was not backed-up on 17 Ave. S.E.

READ MORE: Fried chicken frenzy heats up in Edmonton as first Popeyes opens

On Thursday, the Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) said there is nothing it can do to alleviate the problem, calling it a traffic issue and “not a parking concern.”

The City of Calgary is also passing the puck, saying it’s up to police and the CPA to decide what should be done.

On Thursday, Popeyes told Global News it is working hard to address parking and traffic concerns.

“We are aware that this great success has inconvenienced the neighbourhood in terms of parking availability and appreciate your patience while we work diligently to find ways to rectify this situation,” spokesperson Jessie Diwa said in a statement to Global News.

With files from Tony Tighe