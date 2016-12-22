Inmates transferred from Saskatchewan Penitentiary after deadly riot

An undisclosed number of inmates serving time at Saskatchewan Penitentiary have now been transferred to other federal institutions in response to a deadly riot on Dec. 14.

Jeff Campbell, regional communications manager with Correctional Service Canada (CSC), could not disclose the exact number of transferred inmates or where they went to due to the Privacy Act.

A lockdown in both medium and maximum security units at the penitentiary in Prince Albert is still in effect.

Visitation also remains suspended.

Jason Leonard Bird, the inmate who died as a result of injuries sustained during the riot, was laid to rest on Thursday.

Six inmates were injured when correctional officers discharged firearms as part of the emergency response to gain control of the situation. None of those injuries were considered life-threatening.

CSC officials said they would conduct a full review into the cause of the riot.