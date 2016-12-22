Checkstop
Manitoba RCMP fine woman for allegedly slowing traffic to take picture of Checkstop

Riley_Martin By Online Producer  Global News

An officer speaks with a driver who was fined for distracted driving after taking a picture of an active Checkstop Thursday. The photo was tweeted from the Manitoba RCMP's twitter account.

A 58-year-old woman is facing a hefty fine after allegedly deciding to hold up traffic to take a  picture of an active RCMP Checkstop.

Manitoba RCMP took to their twitter account Thursday to share the bizarre story.

According to RCMP, the woman slowed down noticeably and held up traffic to take a picture from behind the wheel as she drove by the Checkstop. The driver was fined $204 for distracted driving and received five demerits.

The tweet was shared with a photo of the officer serving the fine Thursday.

