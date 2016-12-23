7 funny SNL Christmas skits that will get you in the holiday spirit

Over its 42-season run, SNL has expertly crafted humourous sketches about sensitive political issues and world events, trying to find the levity in every situation.

At Christmastime, we aren’t looking for some commentary or anything particularly serious — we just want to laugh along with our friends and family to some funny skits.

From classics like Eddie Murphy‘s Mister Robinson’s Neighborhood to Alec Baldwin‘s NPR’s Delicious Dish Schweddy Balls, there are plenty to choose from. But we here at Global News thought it was time take a look at some of the newer skits.

Here are the top 7 Christmas skits from the last 11 seasons of the show. Enjoy!

7. St. Joseph’s Christmas Spectacular – Season 41

Sometimes the funniest skits are the ones that are easily relatable. One such example is St. Joseph’s Christmas Spectacular, a piece presented as a commercial introducing you to all the types of people you’d meet at Christmas mass. SNL really hits the nail on the head with this one.

6. Sue Loves Surprises (Baby) – Season 35

Sue is one of Kristen Wiig’s most beloved SNL characters. You see, Sue loves surprises and surprise parties. No, like really loves them – so much so that she can’t contain her excitement. Poor Sue is always about ready to explode as she tries to find ways to keep herself in check and not give away a secret or two. She’s so freakin’ excited, even around the holidays.

5. (Do It On My) Twin Bed – Season 39

Jimmy Fallon returned to his roots and hosted SNL for an episode and didn’t disappoint. In this skit, the funny man and several of the show’s funny women pre-taped a Pussycat Dolls-esque music video and sang about a problem couples run into when visiting family at Christmas: being discrete while having some adult fun.

4. Michael Bublé Christmas Duets – Seasons 37

Who doesn’t love a great (and exaggerated) celebrity impression? In a parody of cheesy TV infomercials, the skit presents a fictional holiday album featuring singer Michael Bublé alongside other “celebrities.” From Justin Bieber to Lady Gaga, Sting and Russell Brand, poor Bublé can’t get through any duet without a performer going rogue.

3. Hillary Actually – Season 42

Kate McKinnon reprises her Hillary Clinton role in a spoof of the romantic holiday movie Love Actually. The skit aired before the Electoral College officially voted in Donald Trump, making it a very timely piece. The skit garnered a lot of attention and has made it onto many SNL “best” lists and is sure to remain a classic for the show.

2. Santa Baby – Season 41

This is possibly the most underrated skit in recent SNL history. The pre-taped sketch features actor Ryan Gosling and SNL’s Vanessa Bayer playing a couple who strongly believes in Santa Claus. The piece is set at a (what we assume to be) neighbour’s Christmas party. Everything is going well until the host’s son asks if Santa will be visiting the party. From then on the skit takes a dark – yet hilarious – turn and we see Gosling in a rare comedic performance that anyone can appreciate.

1. D*ck in a Box – Season 32

This was one of the first few sketches to kick off SNL’s Digital Shorts. Not only did it introduce the comedy trio known as The Lonely Island (featuring Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone) to the world, but it would certify the group as an internet sensation. D*ck in a Box, featuring Justin Timberlake, is perhaps the most popular and well-known skit and song from Samberg and his team. While the group has had several other successful follow up tunes, this one has been hard to top.