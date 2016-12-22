Man arrested on drug charges after 2 carfentanil, fentanyl overdoses in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A 33-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested on drug related charges after two men overdosed on a deadly opioid last month.

On Nov. 22, two men were found in medical distress inside a home in the 100 block of Kinlock Lane. They rushed to hospital, but the 22-year-old man died. A 21-year-old was in critical condition but has since been released.

READ MORE: Two dead, one in critical condition after suspected fentanyl overdoses

At the time police executed a search warrant and found illicit drugs in the home. It was suspected to be fentanyl, but police said they were awaiting tests.

On Thursday, police confirmed the substance taken from the home were hydromorphone, carfentanil and fentanyl.

RELATED: Manitoba launches fentanyl public awareness campaign

Since last summer, there have been several suspected fentanyl and carfentanil related overdoses in the city.

Winnipeg police said they have grown increasingly concerned about the opioid crisis and recently launched a public awareness campaign about the dangers of it.

WATCH: Heartbreaking stories from the frontlines of the fentanyl crisis