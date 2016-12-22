Increased need for blood donations in Saskatoon this holiday season

Canadian Blood Services is reminding people to consider donating blood this holiday season.

With the recent blast of cold weather in Saskatchewan, the organization saw a decrease in donations.

In Saskatchewan there are approximately 1,100 open appointments between now and the New Year.

READ MORE: Canadian Blood Services holiday campaign encourages giving a life-saving gift

Recent changes to the guidelines for giving blood means that donors need to wait longer between donations.

Jeff Martel with the Canadian Blood Services said this means “regular donors will be donating less overall and we need new donors to make up the difference.”

READ MORE: Change in Canadian Blood Services guidelines means increased need for donors

Martel hopes that while people are looking to save money on Christmas or Boxing Day sales, they consider saving a life by giving blood.

People can book an appointment online to donate or by downloading the Give Blood App for Apple or Android.