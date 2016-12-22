New walkable street opens in downtown Edmonton

An important street in downtown Edmonton has officially opened.

“The Armature” is a four-and-a-half block stretch running along 96 Street from 103A Avenue to Jasper Avenue and is a cornerstone of the Quarters Downtown.

It caters to pedestrians and is the first “green street” in the core. Special soil systems are used to capture rain, which is then used to water trees and other vegetation on the street.

Custom furniture, bike racks and lamp posts were also created to make the street pedestrian-friendly.

“It shows Edmontonians that the area really is a jewel, given it’s close proximity not only to downtown but to the river valley,” The city’s urban renewal director Ann Debrinski said.

“The way we have planned development on this particular street, and even throughout the quarters, it will take advantage of the sun that’s available here.”

It cost $100 million to revitalize the area.