Calgary city council taking a pay cut in 2017

Calgary city councillor Sean Chu calls it leading by example.

Said it many times that we should lead by example in downturn. Now Its official that our salary for 2017 will be cut by 2.49%. #yyc #calgary — Sean Chu (@seanchucalgary) December 22, 2016

While many Calgarians have seen their income shrink during the economic downturn in the city, members of council will now also take a hit in the wallet.

Three councillors have tweeted that the memo on the 2017 salary adjustment came out yesterday (Wednesday).

The memo says council salaries will go down 2.49 per cent in the new year.

Brian Pincott tweets the cut shows why it’s important councillors not set their own salaries.

Got the memo on Council salary adjustment for 2017. salaries going down 2.49%. This is why it's imp that #yyccc doesn't set our own salary. — Brian Pincott (@bpincott) December 22, 2016

Council pay is adjusted automatically at the start of each year based on Statistics Canada’s average weekly earnings in the province.

Councillors currently make more than $116,000 while the mayor makes just over $218,000 a year.