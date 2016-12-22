Surrey firefighters work quickly to knock down fire at abandoned home
Surrey firefighters worked quickly to knock down a fire at an abandoned home early Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the home near 138 Street and 56 Avenue around 2 a.m.
They found flames and smoke coming from the building.
Officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious at this time.
Neighbours reported seeing someone in the home on Wednesday but there was no one there when firefighters arrived this morning.
