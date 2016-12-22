Dead orca found near Sechelt

Scientists are trying to determine what caused the death of a male killer whale that washed up near Sechelt on Tuesday.

The orca, southern resident J34, was well known to researchers and is thought to have been about 18 years old. Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Vancouver Aquarium will now be performing a necropsy to determine what caused the death.

The southern resident killer whales are a clan of about 80 orcas that live in the waters off southern British Columbia and Washington State.

– With files from The Canadian Press