December 21, 2016 2:06 pm
Updated: December 21, 2016 2:07 pm

Prince Albert police searching for missing boy Emmet Kitchener

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police are asking for public assistance as they try to locate Emmet Kitchener, 15, who was reported missing in Prince Albert, Sask.

Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied
Prince Albert police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing boy.

Emmet Kitchener, 15, was last seen in the northern Saskatchewan city on Nov. 30.

Investigators said Wednesday they believe the teenager is still in Prince Albert.

Kitchener is described as being of indigenous descent, five-foot 10, around 175 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a medium-sized scar on his left cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

