South African couple shocked by being labelled ‘2 blacks’ on restaurant bill

Two people who were dining in a restaurant in Cape Town, South Africa, claim they received a bill that identified them as “2 blacks” on Sunday evening.

“My initial reaction was shock. I didn’t understand why I had to be racially profiled as one of “2 blacks” in order to be identified,” Masibulele Maqetuka told Global News.

“A table number should’ve been put in place or a clothing description used.”

Maqetuka was eating with his partner when he reportedly received the bill from a restaurant called The Bungalow.

He tweeted the bill, which ignited outrage over claims of racism on the platform.

The Bungalow’s marketing manager, Micheline Leo, told Eyewitness News that the waiter serving the couple wrote down identification notes in their system to help identify tables.

Management later released a public apology stating they have a clear policy when it comes to non-discrimination.

But Maqetuka wasn’t pleased.

Maqetuka told Global News, he finally received a personal apology from both management and the waiter.

“Regardless of race, racial profiling is unacceptable and that is what my tweet served to highlight,” Maquetuka said.

Global News has reached out to The Bungalow but has not received a response.

