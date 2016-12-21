Jane Philpott did not break any rules using volunteer’s limo service: Ethics watchdog

OTTAWA – Health Minister Jane Philpott has been cleared of any ethics breach over her use of a driving service owned by one of her campaign volunteers.

Federal ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says in a report released today that she found no evidence to suggest Philpott used the Toronto-area service because the owner was a Liberal party member, a friend, or due to his involvement in her election campaign.

Dawson also says the company’s rates were not significantly different from those charged by other driving services.

The ethics watchdog’s report says the reason Philpott used the service was simply because it was the only car service the minister could recall at that time.

Philpott came under fire over the summer over revelations that she spent $1,700 dollars on one day for car service and more than $1,900 on another day.

Amid the uproar, Philpott announced in mid-August that she would repay the cost of these trips, totalling just more than $3,700, while admitting these were “excessive costs” related to her work travel.