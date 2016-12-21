Red Deer RCMP arrest suspect after stolen truck involved in hit and run

A Red Deer man is facing a series of charges after a stolen truck was involved in a hit and run Tuesday night.

Red Deer RCMP said a stolen truck collided with a vehicle in the Normandeau neighbourhood at around 8:20 p.m. and the people inside the truck fled the scene on foot. No one was hurt in the collision.

Police started a search for the suspects with the help of the RCMP helicopter, and found a suspect in a residential yard.

The stolen truck was involved in a gas and dash and shoplifting incident at a gas station earlier that day, according to RCMP.

James Ronald Holt, 33, faces charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of counterfeit currency, assault and theft of fuel.

Holt was also wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time of his arrest.

He was scheduled to appear in Red Deer court Wednesday morning.