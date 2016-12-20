TransLink completes sale of Oakridge Transit Centre for $440M
TransLink has announced the completion of its sale of the Oakridge Transit Centre lands in Vancouver for $440 million.
The 5.6-hectare site on West 41st Ave. near Oak Street has been sold to the Intergulf-Modern Green Development Corp.
TransLink said proceeds from the sale, one of the largest real estate deals in B.C. history, will contribute to financing capital projects that improve service and transportation infrastructure.
