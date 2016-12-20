Experts warn homeowners to shovel vents to prevent CO poisoning

WINNIPEG — Furnace specialists in Winnipeg are urging homeowners to clear their furnace intakes, to prevent CO poisoning in the winter months.

Over the past week, emergency crews have responded to three calls regarding carbon monoxide, one resulted in a death. Fire officials are stressing residents should install CO detectors in their homes.

According to furnace experts, that’s just part of what it takes to stay safe.

“By just doing some maintenance, looking at the furnace, seeing what it needs, can save lives,” said furnace specialist Norman Foidart.

As snow falls in Winnipeg, Foidart said homeowners need to shovel around their heating ventilation.

“It’s out of sight, out of mind, and people sometimes don’t realize how important it is to keep that area clear.”

New furnaces use vents that feed out the side of a home. Older ones tend to use a chimney said Foidart.

If the vents are covered in snow, exhaust can escape from your home, then feed directly back to the intake vent, creating a risk for carbon monoxide exposure.

“Let’s say you have a carbon monoxide issue, you’re going to be going throwing way more into your house, because it’s running longer periods of time to heat your home,” Foidart said.

To prevent carbon monoxide exposure, Foidart said homeowners need to check their ventilation on the side of their home, or on their roof daily, to ensure exhaust is blowing freely.