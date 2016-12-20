Osoyoos Mountie cleared of wrongdoing

An Osoyoos Mountie has been cleared of wrongdoing after being suspended with pay for nearly four years.

Constable Amit Goyal was suspended with pay in June 2013 after he was accused of disgraceful conduct and making false or misleading statements dealing with the theft and torching of two cars in his care.

There have been several delays in his code of conduct hearing.

The RCMP has since withdrawn the accusations. Goyal’s lawyer tells CKNW News that the RCMP’s investigation was flawed and mistakes were made by the investigators.

The RCMP has issued a statement that there’s no chance of proving the allegations.

Goyal is expected to resume duty as soon as possible.