Nova Scotia and Quebec sign agreement on promoting the French language

The governments of Quebec and Nova Scotia have signed a co-operation agreement aimed at preserving Canada’s French-speaking communities.

This agreement is the first of its kind for the two provinces.

It commits Nova Scotia and Quebec to increase funding for projects aimed at ensuring the vitality of the French language.

The two provinces have also committed to meeting at least every two years to discuss the status of the Canadian francophonie.

Quebec signed a similar declaration with Ontario in November 2014 and, more recently, with the governments of Manitoba, Yukon and New Brunswick.

“The agreement will help francophone community-based organizations exchange information and expertise for projects that promote the French language,” said Michel Samson, Nova Scotia’s minister of Acadian affairs.