Prince Harry on his mother’s death: I let the grief ‘tear me to pieces’

Prince Harry continues to open up about his mother Princess Diana’s death in an all-new documentary focusing on his HIV and AIDS charity work in Lesotho, Africa.

The Royal, who was only 12-years-old when his beloved “mum” died following a tragic car crash in Paris, revealed that he used to run from his feelings. “I never really dealt with what had happened. It was a lot of buried emotion,” he shared in the ITV special. “For a huge part of my life I didn’t really want to think about it.”

He continued, “I now view life very differently from what it used to be. I used to bury my head in the sand, and let everything around you tear you to pieces.”

The 32-year-old Royal now channels his grief into his charity work, particularly on the organization Sentebale, which he set up in his mother’s honour — an HIV and AIDS crusader herself.

Airing Monday on ITV, the documentary also sheds light on Prince Harry’s renewed mission as Royal. “I need to make something of my life… I was fighting the system, going, ‘I don’t want to be this person,” he said. “My mother died when I was very, very young and I don’t want to be in the position. Now I’m so energized, fired up, to be lucky enough to be in a position to make a difference.”

“All I want to do is make my mother incredibly proud,” he added.