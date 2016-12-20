New cancer support centre opening in Edmonton

A new cancer support centre is opening in south Edmonton.

In January, Wellspring Edmonton will begin over 40 programs and services aimed at assisting the needs of cancer patients.

READ MORE: The Dungarees holding 24-hour music marathon fundraiser for Alberta Cancer Foundation

The programs will address non-medical needs of patients like the emotional, practical, physical and spiritual.

“It all started as an idea eight years ago to bring a Wellspring to Edmonton and help our community face cancer together,” Wellspring Edmonton chair Dr. Glenn Hundleby said.

“Today, it is a reality, thanks to the generous support of the community – health-care professionals, design and construction professionals, along with corporate, community and individual donors who all stepped up to help.”

Wellspring Edmonton said it will operate through donations.

READ MORE: ‘It’s not just about the makeup’: Support program empowers women going through cancer treatment

The 12,000 square-foot facility is located on 65 Avenue and 113 Street.

Those who are interested can sign up online or in person for programs like yoga, nutrition, expressive creative arts, exercise and peer support at no cost.