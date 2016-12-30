Chic Marie: a new way to shop

Shopping as we know it may soon be a thing of the past, thanks to Marie-Philip Simard.

Simard is the woman behind Chic Marie, an online clothing rental company.

To shop at Chic Marie, all you have to do is go to the website, choose between the $55 or $95/month plans, pick the items you want and the clothes will be delivered right to your door within 48 hours.

After you’re done with the items, ship them back to the company and you’ll be sent a new box of clothes.

“They can try a yellow jacket that they would not have purchased at all before,” Simard said. “They can try new stuff, they can wear stuff that they wouldn’t normally wear and they can try different styles.”

The former lawyer turned entrepreneur created the company 18 months ago.

Simard came up with the idea after realizing she and many other women felt they were spending too much money on clothes.

“Clients are buying 64 different pieces of clothes per year – that’s a lot,” Simard said. “And the problem is that they only wear 22 of them in a recurrent way. So basically, two thirds of their wardrobe is just sitting there and not being used.”

To change that, Simard is suggesting people rent their clothes instead.

The company offers hundreds of different items from Quebecois, Canadian and American designers.

Clients currently have to select the items they want but as the company expands, Simard said clients will have a bit of help.

“We are working on a new algorithm that’ll be able to predict precisely, based on your personality what kind of clothes you want,” she said. “So it will suggest things to you based on social media and your past purchases.”

At the moment, Simard has four full-time employees, but she has her sights set on new markets.

“We just launched in Toronto and we’re targeting the U.S. market next year,” she said.