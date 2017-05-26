Crime
May 26, 2017 2:35 pm
Updated: May 26, 2017 2:40 pm

Man accused in vicious attack of Lethbridge woman drops lawyer again

By Staff Global News

Denzel Dre Colton Bird, 20, is charged with the attempted murder and sexual assault of a Lethbridge woman walking to work on Sept. 30, 2016.

Supplied
A A

Denzel Colton Bird, the man accused in the vicious attack of a 25-year-old Lethbridge woman, has once again dropped his lawyer.

In the last two months, Bird has removed, re-added and then again on Friday, withdrew defence lawyer Greg White.

READ MORE: Police charge man with vicious attack of Lethbridge woman walking to work

Bird asked for an adjournment for time to hire a new lawyer through legal aid.

The Crown expressed concern to the judge about the delay and another possible change of heart from the accused.

READ MORE: ‘It’s just shocking’: friends speak after Lethbridge woman brutally attacked on city street

Bird faces numerous charges, including attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault after a woman was allegedly hit with a weapon and assaulted in an alley while walking to work Sept. 30.

READ MORE: Lethbridge mayor, Blood Tribe chief meet over concerns of backlash after brutal attack

Bird’s next court date is scheduled for June 2.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Denzel Bird
Denzel Dre Colton Bird
Lethbridge Crime
Lethbridge Police
Lethbridge Police Service
Lethbridge woman assaulted
Lethbridge woman attacked
Sexual Assault

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News