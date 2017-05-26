Man accused in vicious attack of Lethbridge woman drops lawyer again

Denzel Colton Bird, the man accused in the vicious attack of a 25-year-old Lethbridge woman, has once again dropped his lawyer.

In the last two months, Bird has removed, re-added and then again on Friday, withdrew defence lawyer Greg White.

Bird asked for an adjournment for time to hire a new lawyer through legal aid.

The Crown expressed concern to the judge about the delay and another possible change of heart from the accused.

Bird faces numerous charges, including attempted murder and aggravated sexual assault after a woman was allegedly hit with a weapon and assaulted in an alley while walking to work Sept. 30.

Bird’s next court date is scheduled for June 2.