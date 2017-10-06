680 CJOB is excited to welcome The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) back to Winnipeg!

The PBR (Professional Bull Riders) will buck back into Winnipeg, Manitoba, for the second consecutive year on October 6, with its cross-Canada, nationally televised Monster Energy Tour event at Bell MTS Place.

The Monster Energy Tour features Canada’s elite, alongside riders from up to five other countries, squaring off against the rankest bucking bulls from both Canada and the United States. Fans will witness exhilarating 8-second rides and wrecks throughout the action-packed event as the PBR’s courageous cowboys face off against their 2,000-pound opponents.

The bull riding action begins at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6. All bull riders will get on one bull each in Round 1. The Top 10 will then advance to the championship round for one more ride and a chance at the $20,000 available in prize money. In addition to competing for points towards the Canadian National Standings, riders will also have the opportunity to earn world points in an effort to earn a berth onto the elite Built Ford Tough Series.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR), which has events in five countries and is available in more than 400 million homes globally, has competed in Canada since 1996. The Monster Energy Canadian Tour debuted in 2016 as the country’s first national series. Points earned at Canadian events count towards qualification to the elite PBR Canadian Championship. Upon the conclusion of the Championship, the bull rider with the most regular season and Championship points is crowned the PBR Canada Champion. Points won at all Canadian events count toward qualifying on the prestigious PBR Built Ford Tough Series and PBR Built Ford Tough World Finals in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB will be the first-ever Canadian host of the PBR Global Cup on November 9-11, 2017. The three-day event will feature the world’s best bull riders from Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil and Australia, all competing for their country and a Canadian-record purse of $1,000,000, the second-largest payout in North America next to the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas