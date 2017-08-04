Fringe Festival: INTERSTELLAR ELDER

Interstellar Elder is what it sounds like: a dark physical comedy about renegade grandma in outer space.

In this futuristic scenario, North American Prime Minister Justin Bieber attempts to end world hunger by deforesting the continent to plant thousands of acres of genetically-modified Swiss chard. This Superfood grows awry, taking over the entire planet and choking out all other forms of life, forcing a human exodus into space. The last surviving humans are cryogenically frozen and shot into earth orbit, waiting for Earth to heal so that they may return home and begin a new civilization. On board the spaceship there is only one person left awake: the geriatric custodian entrusted with caring for the spaceship’s frozen ‘human cargo.’

Interstellar Elder’s creator Ingrid Hansen is a multi-award-winning actor and puppeteer who has been touring across Canada, the US, and Japan for the past seven years.

Showtimes:

Friday, August 4th @ 7:40 pm

Saturday, August 5th @ 4:00 pm

Sunday, August 6th @ 4:10 pm

Monday, August 7th @ 9:25 pm

Tuesday, August 8th @ 9:20 pm

Thursday, August 10th @ 5:45 pm

Saturday, August 12th @ 7:40 pm