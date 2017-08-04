Broadway Theatre: THE MERKIN SISTERS

Are you ready for something completely different? The Merkin Sisters is coming to Saskatoon PotashCorp Fringe Festival and is ready to bring female comedy back to the spotlight of the Fringe Circuit.

The Merkin Sisters is a no-holds-barred physical comedy show about a strangely hilarious sibling rivalry. A mash-up of uncensored live theatre, comedy, clown, dance and puppetry, The Merkin Sisters may just be the most outrageous show at the PotashCorp Fringe Festival.

This show is what they call “a vivacious romp sending up our inner caveman and our ultra-queens, smothered with the unique flavor of innocence and absurdity that comes from surviving childhood together.” Two West-Coast artists are set to drive across the continent, with 127 performances across nine Canadian cities and 10,000 kilometers. “If we don’t feel like sisters after this tour, I’m getting a sister-divorce,” teases Stephanie Morin-Robert. “Pretty sure that’s not a thing,” says Ingrid Hansen.

Showtimes:

Friday, August 4th @ 5:35 pm

Saturday, August 5th @ 9:15 pm

Sunday, August 6th @ 7:30 pm

Tuesday, August 8th @ 5:35 pm

Thursday, August 10th @ 9:15 pm

Friday, August 11th @ 7:30 pm

Saturday, August 12th @ 1:55 pm