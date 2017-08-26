26-08-2017 17:30

26-08-2017 19:30

America/Toronto

Back to School Bash

Victory Life hosts the 14th Annual Free Back to School Bash Free Backpacks Free Clothing Free Haircuts Hot dogs Prizes & Gifts Children’s Activities & Live Entertainment Got Clothes? Drop off good quality clean clothing to LaZBoy Furniture or Okanagan Chiropractic Volunteer or Donate: http://www.victorylife.ca or 250-862-3044 Full details →