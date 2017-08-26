Festival
Aug 26 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM

Back to School Bash

Where
Parkinson Recreation Center - 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna, BC - British Columbia View Map
When
Add to Calendar 26-08-2017 17:30 26-08-2017 19:30 America/Toronto Back to School Bash

Victory Life hosts the 14th Annual Free Back to School Bash Free Backpacks Free Clothing Free Haircuts Hot dogs Prizes & Gifts Children’s Activities & Live Entertainment Got Clothes? Drop off good quality clean clothing to LaZBoy Furniture or Okanagan Chiropractic Volunteer or Donate: http://www.victorylife.ca or 250-862-3044 Full details 

 Parkinson Recreation Center - 1800 Parkinson Way, Kelowna, BC - British Columbia Victory Life Fellowship vlf@shaw.ca
Ages
ALL!
Website
http://victorylife.ca/back-to-school-bash/
Contact
vlf@shaw.ca 250-862-3044 (Victory Life Fellowship)

