An Evening With Daniel O’Donnell
- When
-
Add to Calendar 08-09-2017 18:30 08-09-2017 22:30 America/Toronto An Evening With Daniel O’Donnell
International singing star Daniel O’Donnell plays the Orpheum Theatre for his Back Home Again Tour September 8th! Full detailsThe Orpheum - 601 Smithe St, , Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://danielodonnell.org/
AN EVENING WITH
DANIEL O’DONNELL
BACK HOME AGAIN TOUR
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2017
ORPHEUM – VANCOUVER, BC
Doors: 6:30PM Show: 7:30PM
Tickets available at www.livenation.com
Charge by Phone 1-855-985-5000
Tickets (incl. GST) $39.00, $65.00, $85.00, $115.00
(Plus Service charges)
**RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES**
International star, Daniel O’Donnell, has announced that he will be returning to tour across Canada in September this year. The tour will see the record breaking chart singer blaze a trail from Victoria & Vancouver (BC) in the West, right across all the provinces to Halifax (NS) & St.John’s (NL) in the East (an impressive run of tour dates that takes in 10 out of 10 of the Canadian Provinces).
Commenting on the tour announcement, Daniel said “I’m really excited about this tour, it will take us to quite a few cities in Canada which we have not performed in before, as well as to some of our old favourites, offering us an opportunity to meet both new & familiar faces. I love meeting and performing for the fans, it is one of my greatest pleasures in life. I’m so very thankful for them, as they are the ones who make these shows happen.