TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS

40th ANNIVERSARY TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

THE LUMINEERS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2017

PEPSI LIVE AT ROGERS ARENA – VANCOUVER, BC

Show: 7:30PM

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers have added more dates to their 40th Anniversary Tour, produced by Live Nation. New concerts have been added in Seattle at Safeco Field on August 19 and at Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on August 17. Both of these shows will feature special guests The Lumineers.

Additionally, due to overwhelming demand, second shows have been added in both Boston on July 21 and Philadelphia on July 29. Previously announced dates in both cities are sold out.

Tom Petty will be honored Friday February 10 as the 2017 MusiCares Person of the Year, in celebration of his extraordinary creative accomplishments and significant charitable work. Proceeds from the annual Person of the Year tribute—now in its 27th year—provide essential support for MusiCares, which ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical and personal need. Artists performing songs written by Tom Petty in Petty’s honor at the awards ceremony in Los Angeles include Foo Fighters, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Taj Mahal, Randy Newman, Stevie Nicks, Gary Clark Jr., Jeff Lynne, George Strait; Jackson Browne, Chris Hillman and Herb Pedersen, Elle King, Regina Spektor; the Lumineers; the Head And The Heart, the Shelters and more. For more information, please visit www.musicares.org.

To further commemorate the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers have released two companion vinyl box sets featuring their entire studio album repertoire. Both box sets are now available via UMe and Reprise/Warner Bros. All LPs in the limited-edition box sets have been pressed on 180-gram vinyl with replica artwork. Several of these albums have been out of print on vinyl for years and most albums have been re-mastered for this release.

More details on the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour and career-spanning vinyl box sets are available at www.tompetty.com.