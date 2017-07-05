Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan is July 5 – August 20th. The 2017 main stage will feature a bluegrass laden rendition of Twelfth Night and Richard III, one of Shakespeare’s most recognized plays.

Shakespeare on the Saskatchewan is proudly supported by Global Saskatoon.

Twelfth Night

Bluegrass music, cross dressing, gender bending, miscommunication, trickery and characters in a love triangle that don’t know they are in a love triangle. You see Olivia falls in love with Cesario who is actually Viola dressed as a man and Viola is in love with Orsino who is actually in love with Olivia then, well you get the picture – it’s complicated! Add to this some brilliant subplots, a few drunken buffoons and some razor-sharp wit and there you have it, Shakespearean comedy at its best!

Visit shakespearesask.com for more information.

For tickets click here.

Richard III

The Wars of the Roses have left England licking its bloody wounds, but has now seemed to find peace under King Edward IV. However, Richard, the King’s youngest brother, is on a mission to steal the throne from his sibling at any cost, and take revenge on a world that has pushed him aside. Come be seduced by his persuasive emotional manipulations and political machinations, even as you are repelled by his tyranny. One of Shakespeare’s greatest villains that you will love to hate!

Visit shakespearesask.com for more information.

For tickets click here.