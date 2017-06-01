Learn to Fish Family Clinics
- 6+
- bow.habitat@gov.ab.ca 403-297-6561 (Bow Habitat Station)
Discover the lure of fishing together as a family! Learn the tips and tools you need to fish in Alberta through this hands-on clinic designed for ages 6+ and a guardian. The best part? No fishing equipment or fishing licences required to participate – we’ll supply it all! Call 403-297-6561 to register.
Dates: Saturdays in June, July, August; Thursdays in July & August
Times: 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Cost: $20 + taxes per person