Event
Jun 15 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

PYJAMAS & PEARLS – 4th Annual Girls’ Night Out

Where
Louis' Pub - University of Saskatchewan Campus - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 15-06-2017 19:00 15-06-2017 23:00 America/Toronto PYJAMAS & PEARLS – 4th Annual Girls’ Night Out

Soroptimist International of Saskatoon Presents: PYJAMAS & PEARLS.  Dance the night away to the music of the fabulous Toon Town Big Band.  Dance performance by Dancegypt.  Proceeds to support women and girls locally and worldwide.Tickets: $50.00 (includes appetizers, silent auction, cash bar, raffle and door prizes).Tickets Available By Contacting: sisaskatoon@soroptimist.net  Full details 

 Louis' Pub - University of Saskatchewan Campus - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

Soroptimist International of Saskatoon Presents: PYJAMAS & PEARLS.  Dance the night away to the music of the fabulous Toon Town Big Band.  Dance performance by Dancegypt.  Proceeds to support women and girls locally and worldwide.

Tickets: $50.00 (includes appetizers, silent auction, cash bar, raffle and door prizes).

Tickets Available By Contacting: sisaskatoon@soroptimist.net

 
Global News