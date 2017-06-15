15-06-2017 19:00

15-06-2017 23:00

America/Toronto

PYJAMAS & PEARLS – 4th Annual Girls’ Night Out

Soroptimist International of Saskatoon Presents: PYJAMAS & PEARLS. Dance the night away to the music of the fabulous Toon Town Big Band. Dance performance by Dancegypt. Proceeds to support women and girls locally and worldwide.Tickets: $50.00 (includes appetizers, silent auction, cash bar, raffle and door prizes).Tickets Available By Contacting: sisaskatoon@soroptimist.net Full details →