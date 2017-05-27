Event
May 27 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Saskatoon Horticultural Society – ANNUAL PLANT & GARDEN SALE

Where
Lawson Heights Mall Parking Lot - Saskatoon, View Map
When
Add to Calendar 27-05-2017 09:00 27-05-2017 14:00 America/Toronto Saskatoon Horticultural Society – ANNUAL PLANT & GARDEN SALE

The Saskatoon Horticultural Society is having their annual Plant & Garden Sale at the Lawson Heights Mall Parking Lot, adjacent to Primrose Drive.** Perennials ** Annuals ** Books ** Magazines ** Other Garden Related Objects **For further information please contact Karen at 306-222-1728 or Marj at 306-249-1329. Full details 

 Lawson Heights Mall Parking Lot - Saskatoon, DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513

The Saskatoon Horticultural Society is having their annual Plant & Garden Sale at the Lawson Heights Mall Parking Lot, adjacent to Primrose Drive.

** Perennials ** Annuals ** Books ** Magazines ** Other Garden Related Objects **

For further information please contact Karen at 306-222-1728 or Marj at 306-249-1329.
Global News