13-05-2017 10:00

13-05-2017 15:00

America/Toronto

APEX AVIATION – THE NEXT GENERATION OF FLIGHT TRAINING – Grand Opening

GRAND OPENING OF APEX AVIATION – Tour our 21st century facility. Check out our modern diamond aircraft. Static aircraft displays. Flight training and industry information.FREE ADMISSION!!! BBQ / REFRESHMENTS: Minimum $5.00 per person donation to Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Saskatoon.Check out our Facebook and Instagram for more information. Full details →