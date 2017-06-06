2017 NEYA Awards Gala

A celebration of Saskatchewan newcomer entrepreneurs featuring: – Tapas-Style Ethnic Food Stations – Cultural Performances – Announcement of the NEYA winners.

Newcomer entrepreneurs play an important role in growing our economy by filling gaps in our business landscape, hiring employees and adding culture and diversity to our communities.

Let’s celebrate these entrepreneurs who are an inspiration to all Saskatchewan residents!

Join entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and the province’s business community for the this exciting evening event!