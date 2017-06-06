View full results
Jun 6 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

2017 NEYA Awards Gala

Where
Sheraton Cavalier Saskatoon Hotel - 612 Spadina Crescent East, Saskatoon, SK View Map
When
Join entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and the province’s business community for the 2017 NEYA Awards Gala. Full details 

http://squareonesask.ca/NEYA/
asolda@squareonesask.ca 306-664-0708 (Amber Solda)

A celebration of Saskatchewan newcomer entrepreneurs featuring: – Tapas-Style Ethnic Food Stations – Cultural Performances – Announcement of the NEYA winners.

Newcomer entrepreneurs play an important role in growing our economy by filling gaps in our business landscape, hiring employees and adding culture and diversity to our communities.

Let’s celebrate these entrepreneurs who are an inspiration to all Saskatchewan residents!

Join entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and the province’s business community for the this exciting evening event!
