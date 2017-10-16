680 CJOB welcomes Kings Of Leon on Monday, October 16th at MTS Centre!

On the heels of a #1 album, a chart-topping radio hit, a sold out first leg of a global tour which begins its second leg this Friday, KINGS OF LEON announces that they will be adding a new fall leg of their WALLS tour that will travel to all new North American cities, along with a new summer date in Chicago.

The Grammy Award-winning group will kick off the tour’s third leg on September 27 in Charlotte, NC at the PNC Music Pavilion and travel through 15+ cities before concluding October 28 in Tampa, FL at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre. The tour will also include the band’s second stop in Los Angeles, this time at the city’s famed Hollywood Bowl on October 7 following their sold out show at The Forum this January. Through Verified Fan, fans will have presale access to tickets beginning Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 am local time at https://kingsofleon.tmverifiedfan.com.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public beginning Friday, April 28 at 10:00 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.ca.