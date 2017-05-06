06-05-2017 10:00

06-05-2017 14:00

America/Toronto

ANNUAL RHODODENDRON SHOW & SALE

The Vancouver Rhododendron Society Annual Show & Sale • Species and Hybrid Rhododendrons- Not commercially available • Members Table: rare perennials from collectors gardens • Ornamental trees: Japanese maples and evergreens • Companion Plants: camellias and other ornamental shrubs Please come and view our Rhododendron Flower Show. Experts will be on hand to answer your gardening Questions. Full details →