Other
May 6 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

ANNUAL RHODODENDRON SHOW & SALE

Where
PARK & TILFORD Gardens - 333 Brooksbank Ave., & Main Street, NORTH VANCOUVER, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 06-05-2017 10:00 06-05-2017 14:00 America/Toronto ANNUAL RHODODENDRON SHOW & SALE

The Vancouver Rhododendron Society Annual Show & Sale • Species and Hybrid Rhododendrons- Not commercially available • Members Table: rare perennials from collectors gardens • Ornamental trees: Japanese maples and evergreens • Companion Plants: camellias and other ornamental shrubs Please come and view our Rhododendron Flower Show. Experts will be on hand to answer your gardening Questions. Full details 

 PARK & TILFORD Gardens - 333 Brooksbank Ave., & Main Street, NORTH VANCOUVER, BC VANCOUVER RHODODENDRON SHOW & SALE toby.tnjh3@gmail.com DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
All ages
Website
http://www.rhodovanbc.org
Contact
toby.tnjh3@gmail.com 778 231 0183 (VANCOUVER RHODODENDRON SHOW & SALE)

The Vancouver Rhododendron Society Annual Show & Sale • Species and Hybrid Rhododendrons- Not commercially available • Members Table: rare perennials from collectors gardens • Ornamental trees: Japanese maples and evergreens • Companion Plants: camellias and other ornamental shrubs Please come and view our Rhododendron Flower Show. Experts will be on hand to answer your gardening Questions.
Global News